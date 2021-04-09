Transcodium Price Tops $0.0033 on Top Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 103% higher against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a total market cap of $233,608.37 and $3,879.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00054509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00021548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00087412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.00614357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

