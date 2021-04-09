Transcodium (TNS) Trading 111.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 111.8% against the U.S. dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $239,933.64 and $4,025.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00055590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00021481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.61 or 0.00084289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.00634840 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00037313 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

