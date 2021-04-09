Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.80

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.80 and traded as high as C$23.95. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.64, with a volume of 188,835 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCL.A shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.80.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

