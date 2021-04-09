TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,472 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.98% of TransUnion worth $186,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $114,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in TransUnion by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,247,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,796,000 after buying an additional 375,774 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after buying an additional 366,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,814,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,068,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,803 shares of company stock worth $4,724,166 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $102.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.