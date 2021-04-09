Travala.com (AVA) Reaches Market Cap of $268.66 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $268.66 million and $11.56 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for about $5.35 or 0.00009165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00070406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00292794 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00766836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,355.11 or 0.99935203 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00019621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00726626 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 coins and its circulating supply is 50,198,301 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

