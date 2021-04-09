TRAXIA 1-Day Volume Hits $3,157.00 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $326,472.52 and $3,157.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00293199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00773584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.14 or 1.00296800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00740120 BTC.

TRAXIA Coin Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The official message board for TRAXIA is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TRAXIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

