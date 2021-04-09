Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $135,054.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.70 or 0.00004627 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00069364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.27 or 0.00294888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.20 or 0.00774045 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,586.16 or 1.00284221 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.57 or 0.00733593 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

