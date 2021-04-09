Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $15.45. Tredegar shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 513 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $508.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.
Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)
Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
See Also: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.