Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Gap Up to $15.10

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.10, but opened at $15.45. Tredegar shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 513 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $508.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Get Tredegar alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tredegar by 364.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tredegar by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Tredegar by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.