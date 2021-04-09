Tribe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16.16 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Tribe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $337.18 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00085147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.99 or 0.00621637 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00037966 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

