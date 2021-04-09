Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TOLWF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TOLWF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,980. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.