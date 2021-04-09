Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Insider Robert Uger Sells 3,646 Shares

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $39,449.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Uger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Uger sold 584 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $8,876.80.

Shares of TRIL stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 635,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,533. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

