Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Down 5.5%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 13,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,349,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares in the company, valued at $81,447.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,050 shares of company stock valued at $487,543 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VR Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,377,000 after buying an additional 414,577 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,318,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,185,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 1,439,200 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,053,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,879,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,545,000 after buying an additional 1,707,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

