Tripio Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.08 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Tripio has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $1.08 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00020713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00085389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.00609919 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00037739 BTC.

About Tripio

Tripio (TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

