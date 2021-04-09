Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 1-Year High at $680.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 680 ($8.88), with a volume of 106425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 615.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 553.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of £319.72 million and a PE ratio of 58.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 2.62 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03). Also, insider Isabel Napper purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.07) per share, for a total transaction of £12,360 ($16,148.42).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

