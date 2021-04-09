Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $189.00

Tritax Big Box REIT Plc (LON:BBOX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 189 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.46), with a volume of 882151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.70 ($2.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.56. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

