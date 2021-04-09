Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Head-To-Head Survey

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Triterras and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Triterras and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

Triterras presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.33%. AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 124.81%. Given Triterras’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than AgroFresh Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triterras and AgroFresh Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.66 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.68

Triterras has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Summary

Triterras beats AgroFresh Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc. operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

