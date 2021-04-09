TriumphX Price Tops $1.25 (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002120 BTC on exchanges. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $15.37 million and $166,965.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00055501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00084809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.35 or 0.00629374 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00037534 BTC.

About TriumphX

TriumphX is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.