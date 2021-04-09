TRON Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 9th. TRON has a total market cap of $8.25 billion and $3.49 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001155 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001984 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

