Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,311,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153,825 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.91% of Tronox worth $19,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Tronox by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 471,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 235,017 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tronox by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,167,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,169,000 after purchasing an additional 298,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of TROX stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.65. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.29 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 34.63%. Analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,801 shares of company stock valued at $898,745. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.