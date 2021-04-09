TrueDeck Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $432,242.76 and $11,650.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00054419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00085155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.08 or 0.00620308 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00040525 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

