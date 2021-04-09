Truehand Inc Has $3.37 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Truehand Inc lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. Brinker International makes up about 2.1% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Truehand Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Brinker International worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,550,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 96,095 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brinker International by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. 4,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,372. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. Brinker International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

