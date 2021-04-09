Truist Financial Corp Buys 85,873 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,873 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.43% of Everi worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Everi by 6,631.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Everi by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,834 shares of company stock valued at $974,702. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

