Truist Financial Corp Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carvana were worth $4,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $271.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of -99.27 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.04 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.66, for a total transaction of $500,162.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at $159,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,820 shares of company stock worth $214,240,731 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

