Truist Financial Corp Has $5.01 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Invesco worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.