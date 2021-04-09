Truist Financial Corp Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Hamilton Lane worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,300,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,609,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 371,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200-day moving average of $77.94. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

