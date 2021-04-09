Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $29,460,060. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

