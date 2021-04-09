Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 123,646 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,000. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.08% of The AZEK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of AZEK opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

