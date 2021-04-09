Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of QTS Realty Trust worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $63.60 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -171.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.56.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In related news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,758 shares of company stock worth $2,232,921. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

