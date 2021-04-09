Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,517 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of SL Green Realty worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

