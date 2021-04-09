Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $59.87. 193,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

