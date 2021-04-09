Truist Financial (TFC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Truist Financial (NYSE: TFC):

4/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $64.00.

3/30/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $54.00 to $66.00.

3/24/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $65.00.

3/8/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Truist Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

