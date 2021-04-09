TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0181 on Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $119,750.26 and approximately $68.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00051333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.38 or 0.00320359 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003492 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

