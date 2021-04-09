Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Purchases 502 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $333.23 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $198.75 and a 1-year high of $338.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.