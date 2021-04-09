Trust Wallet Token Market Cap Reaches $183.55 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $183.55 million and $16.89 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00069372 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.50 or 0.00302587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.38 or 0.00742675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,574.50 or 0.99888111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00711126 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Coin Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Trust Wallet Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.