TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $4.20 on Major Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for about $4.20 or 0.00007150 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $342.78 million and $5.68 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00021772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00085189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.70 or 0.00623159 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00040201 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

SWAP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 coins and its circulating supply is 81,692,397 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.