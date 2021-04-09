TrustVerse (TRV) 1-Day Volume Hits $6,388.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $6,388.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00054609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00085034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.45 or 0.00620460 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00038720 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.