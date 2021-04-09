Trybe Capital Management LP Invests $8.81 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,000. Apple accounts for 6.5% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 112.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.18 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

