TTC Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One TTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bibox. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00084976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00609215 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00037772 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.