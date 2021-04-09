Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enerplus (TSE:ERF) a C$10.00 Price Target

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has been given a C$10.00 target price by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.91.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$6.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,729. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.22.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.