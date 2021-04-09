Tudor Pickering Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.91.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.85. 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,729. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Enerplus has a one year low of C$2.22 and a one year high of C$7.22.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.