Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

NYSE TUFN opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $20.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,574,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after buying an additional 510,285 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 227,117 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 128,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

