Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $351.97 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.14% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

