Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

TPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 33.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 206,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 144,912.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,177,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $992.11 million, a P/E ratio of 126.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.63 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

