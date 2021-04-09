Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Gap Up to $17.99

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $19.15. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $19.06, with a volume of 6,818 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $17,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $11,673,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,383,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

