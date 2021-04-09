TurtleCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $66.28 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $66.28 million and $5.49 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 194.8% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 228.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,549,037,551 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

