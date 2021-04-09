Typhoon Network Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $165,054.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.27 or 0.00315318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00757986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,374.96 or 1.00507948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.11 or 0.00739919 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,824,656 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

