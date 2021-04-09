U.S. Bancorp (USB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/18/2021 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/8/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. 258,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,912. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $85.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,350,000 after buying an additional 448,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,084,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,974 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,894,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,576,000 after acquiring an additional 280,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after acquiring an additional 164,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

