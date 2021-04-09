U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,496 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of U.S. Concrete worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $798,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $333,436 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.34. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.93. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.52 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

