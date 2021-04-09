U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as high as $12.89. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 1,710,728 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

