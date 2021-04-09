U.S. Physical Therapy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,595 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,690% compared to the average daily volume of 93 put options.

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,391. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $64.30 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

